Casting ‘big, audacious dreams’: ETSU embarks on second phase of visioning process

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A visioning process from 2012 that helped yield everything from a new performing arts center to a broader regional outreach to out-of-state students is getting a “relaunch” at East Tennessee State University.

ETSU President Brian Noland said the “Committee for 125” will lead a months-long process with hopes the university’s board of trustees — something that didn’t even exist in 2012 — can approve it at its November meeting.

Noland pointed to a litany of accomplishments that he said were rooted in that first process, which looked at where ETSU wanted to be when it celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2036.

“We set a goal to lead the state in performance on the golden objective of Drive to 55 (student academic performance) and we did that last year,” Noland said. “We had the highest graduation rate and the highest retention rate in the history of the university.”

Along with those strides in student success, the return of football, the move of men’s basketball to Freedom Hall, a complete renovation of the Culp Center, construction of the Mary B. Martin Center for the Performing Arts and more came in the years since the first process.

Just before COVID hit, Noland said leadership was preparing for what ETSU announced Thursday.

“We think it might be appropriate to celebrate that progress and then look at Chapter 2,” he said. “What are the things we need to adjust moving forward because so many of the goals and objectives that we’d set for 2036 had already been accomplished.”

The focus, Noland said, is “where do we want to be as a campus, what are our big dreams for the institution…what are the big dreams for the region – and we begin that work today.”

The committee has 14 members, including four trustees, several community members and some experts in higher education who are well-regarded nationally.

Two people who served on the first committee — Scott Niswonger, who is now a trustee, and Louis H. Gump — are also serving on Chapter II.

Noland said those who will be involved — and support folks on campus — were excited to move off the near-constant focus on COVID.

“You can see people start to smile and there’s a little light in their eye because it’s no longer all about COVID,” Noland said. “It’s what could we be as an institution, and that chance of putting your hopes and dreams and aspirations on the table is a powerful chance and it’s a powerful opportunity and we’re excited to get that opportunity.”

The main committee will be supported by six sub-groups that will focus on the following areas:

Academics

Equity and Inclusion

ETSU Health

Student Success and Experience

Research and Scholarship

Fiscal Sustainability

“It will include focus groups, listening sessions, forums,” Noland said, so people can ask “what if” questions about the university’s future and its tie in with the region.

Opportunities and threats both on the radar

Several major changes and shifts have occurred since the first committee concluded its work, Noland said.

A change in governance structure has devolved more power to the region through a trustee board. ETSU has gone to a more autonomous budgeting system that empowers departments but also puts the onus of return on investment on them.

Once COVID lifts, the ETSU community and the public both will have the chance to use and enjoy the Mary B. Martin Center for the Performing Arts — another outgrowth of the first Committee for 125 process.

And a decline in the number of college age students — what he calls “a demographic cliff” — combined with declining public revenues for higher education and the advent of free community college in Tennessee has made things challenging to say the least.

With those challenges that didn’t exist before, Noland said, part of the committee’s work will be to determine, “how do those elements work through this planning process.”

In that regard, Noland said the challenges the university faced in COVID, and its response, were good practice in some respect.

“The innovation that we’ve experienced over the past year – what can we learn from that innovation, what lessons can we learn from COVID that can really help inform campus planning by the end of the decade.

“If we’ve shown we can be that nimble, what are other things we need to explore that we may not have thought of.”

Melissa Steagall-Jones is a committee member, trustee and ETSU alumna who said she’s excited about the opportunity to bring her background as a CPA to bear as the visioning process moves forward.

She said one focus for her is affordability for students, who she said are her main focus.

“It’s very important that we make it affordable for kids to go to college,” Steagall-Jones said. “The financial sustainability and my expertise there, I hope my passion for that will shine through.”

She said a change in ETSU’s tuition structure lowering tuition for out-of-state students from nearby states is something the university can leverage and that the group should consider.

“I’m hoping that that’s part of this,” she said. “How can we pull in at a lower rate Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina.”

The task won’t be one of those low-key volunteer opportunities.

“I think it’s going to be nine months worth of intense thinking,” she said.

“When Dr. Noland asked me to be on this committee he said it’s our chance to dream. I said I like to dream, and I’d like to dream big for what this can mean for Johnson City and really for the entire Appalachian Highlands region.”

Noland said the region will be a big focus area in the process. Regionalism was a big discussion leading into COVID.

“I really think this has an opportunity to get some of those regionalism conversations moving again because when we did 125 the last time it wasn’t just about ETSU it was about the region.

Lester Lattany, a committee member from Johnson City, agreed.

“ETSU has had such a long history of being active in the economic development component of our community,” Lattany said. He said he experienced it as an economic development official for the City of Johnson City and later when he led the local United Way.

“Having the opportunity to spend some time on campus, spend some time working with students, spend some time working with the administration — East Tennessee State University’s done such a vital job for making our community what it is.

“I can’t imagine what we would be like if we did not have East Tennessee State University, if we did not the medical school, if we did not have the pharmacy school, if we did not have all those components that ETSU brings to the table for us…

“Their work all around the community has been stellar.”

Noland said he’s happy to see the enthusiasm on the part of board members.

“Once you empower people and set them loose to dream, it’s beautiful. And I had a great honor to be part of that in chapter one and I’m ready to take the bookmark out and start on chapter two.

“I think we’ve got a real opportunity to realize that last big lift that was in the original document, which is really wrapping this region together with the university in a way that’s transformative. We’ve gotten close, but we’ve got a lot of opportunity in front of us there.”