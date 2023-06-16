JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A casino night fundraiser is being held to raise money for a Science Hill High School student battling a rare form of liver cancer.

Xander Pierce is at St. Jude’s working towards joining a team of oncologists in New York to move forward with surgery that will remove the rare cancer called Fibrolamellar carcinoma.

A casino night fundraiser is being held to raise money for the trip and will feature games and a silent auction. The fundraiser will take place from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Tennessee Hills Brewstillery in Johnson City.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.