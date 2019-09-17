Case of man accused of holding gas station clerk hostage sent to grand jury

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County grand jury will consider the case of the man accused of holding a clerk at gunpoint in a local gas station for nearly six hours.

Marc Skeen of Limestone had his case bound over to grand jury on Tuesday after appearing in Carter County General Sessions Court.

News Channel 11 first reported on Skeen in July after he was accused of holding a convenience store clerk at gunpoint for nearly six hours at a gas station on South Roan Street.

Skeen was previously arraigned on charges of kidnapping, assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Court documents say on the night of the incident, Skeen fired several shots at the door of the Marathon Gas Station.

Skeen is scheduled to next appear in Carter County Criminal Court on November 25.