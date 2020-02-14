Case of 2 men accused of hitting dog with machete during Johnson City home invasion bound over to grand jury

Photo: (from left to right) Antonio Santos and Matthew Woodyard. (Washington County Jail)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The case of two men accused of hitting a dog with a machete during a Johnson City home invasion has been bound over to grand jury.

PREVIOUS: JCPD: 2 men arrested after allegedly striking dog with machete during home invasion robbery

Probable cause was found in the case Matthew Woodyard and Antonio Santos, and their case has been bound over to the Washington County Grand Jury.

Woodyard, 20 of Jonesborough, Santos, 26 of Johnson City, were arrested on January 26 after an investigation into an armed robbery on Faith Circle.

Johnson City police report that during the alleged invasion, Woodyard and Santos wore masks, brandished weapons, hit a dog in the face with a machete and stole the victim’s property.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment after the incident, according to JCPD.

Officers found more information and some of the stolen property at a home on Milligan Highway, which led to Woodyard and Santos’ arrest.

They were both charged with the following:

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Auto Burglary

Theft of Property under $1,000

Santos also had an outstanding warrant against him served.