Case for Budget Inn in Unicoi continued to May 15; owner asks for more time for repairs

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The case for a closed motel in Unicoi has been continued to May 15 as the owner asks for additional time to make repairs.

PREVIOUS: Unicoi County Sheriff: Death investigation continues, Unicoi motel temporarily shut down

The hotel was first closed on January 8, when the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and the Town of Unicoi Police Department went to close the hotel due to continued high crime rates at the inn.

A death investigation also began at the Budget Inn on January 8.

The owner of the hotel has asked for more time to make repairs to the hotel in Unicoi County Criminal Court.

The owner is allowed back on the property to make repairs, but no one can occupy the motel until the case is resolved in May.

The inn was closed after 244 calls for service at motel were made from July 1, 2017, up until December 31, 2019.