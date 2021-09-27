Case dismissed against man previously accused of running over BLM protester in Johnson City

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tenn. grand jury dismissed the case that accused Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, Bakersville, of hitting a Black Lives Matter protester with his car last September.

News Channel 11 spoke with Lafer after the court session, who said he maintained his innocence throughout the case.

“I just want to thank god and everybody else who supported me,” he said. “I knew from day one that I was not guilty, and it took the grand jury — 12 people — to prove that as well.”

The hit-and-run

The incident happened in Johnson City amid a string of regional civil rights protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of law enforcement officers.

A previous court session revealed the protester, Johnathon Bowers, had sustained two broken legs, a concussion and a brain bleed from the hit-and-run.

Lafer turned himself in to police, and his aggravated assault charge was later reduced to a reckless aggravated assault in a May court session.

