Case against Sullivan Co. man accused of murdering pregnant woman headed to grand jury

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The case against a man accused of murdering a pregnant woman in Sullivan County is headed to grand jury.

Nathaniel White-Young was in Sullivan County General Sessions Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

According to Assistant District Attorney Kaylin Render, the case was bound over to a grand jury.

White-Young is accused of killing Melissa Mingle in October. Mingle was pregnant at the time of her death.

Pictured: Melissa Mingle

Before the grand jury gets the case, White-Young will appear in circuit court in Blountville on January 10 for an initial hearing.

His charges are listed as one count of premeditated murder and one count of aggravated arson.

Render told News Channel 11 that a second count of premeditated murder could be added to his charges, depending on autopsy results.

That autopsy will determine whether the pregnancy was viable, Render said.

