WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – William McManus, a former Washington County, Tennessee Assistant District Attorney, died in December 2021.

McManus had pleaded guilty in May 2021 to soliciting a bribe in exchange for the dismissal and expungement of criminal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office had reported that McManus admitted to expunging charges of shoplifting and drug possession against an individual in exchange for sexual favors.

Court documents filed on Jan. 5, 2022 state that following McManus’s death on Dec. 20, 2021, the court ruled to abate the prosecution against him. Additional documents filed on Jan. 10 state that McManus’s guilty plea has been vacated and the sentence hearing has been canceled.

The case was ordered to be closed by United States District Judge Ronnie Greer.

A death certificate for McManus specifies that he died of natural causes.