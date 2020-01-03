Case against former Bristol, Va. doctor heads to grand jury

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The case against a former Bristol, Va. doctor facing sex-related charges, has been sent to a grand jury.

Two women accused Shannon Finch of inappropriate sexual conduct during medical visits at his Euclid Avenue office in 2018.

Finch was charged with three counts of sexual battery, attempted battery and attempted sodomy.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bristol, Virginia doctor has license suspended following sex-related charges

According to court documents, Finch was scheduled in Bristol General District Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. At that time, a judge made the decision to send the case against Finch to a grand jury.

According to the court website, the next grand jury convenes on February 3rd.