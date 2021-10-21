Case against accused Mendota killer to move to trial

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
James Michael Wright set to make second court appearance following 3 capitol murder charges

Pictured: James Michael Wright

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The case of a Southwest Virginia man charged with the murders of three women is moving to trial.

James Michael Wright of Mendota was arrested in 2019 after investigators say he admitted to killing all three women, who had been reported missing between Feb. 28 – March 17, 2019.

The remains of two of the women, Elizabeth Vanmeter and Joycelyn Alsup, were recovered from shallow graves. The third victim, Athina Hopson, was found in January 2021.

According to court documents obtained in 2019, Wright had originally told authorities that he had dumped the bodies of the victims in the North Fork Holston River. He also said he had met all three women through his job.

A judge decided Thursday that Wright’s case will advance to trial on all nine of the following charges:

  • 3 counts of aggravated murder
  • 3 counts of disposal of a body
  • 3 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

A trial date has not been set as of Thursday morning. News Channel 11’s crew at the courthouse said there has not been any discussion of a plea deal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss