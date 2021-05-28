Carver Recreation Center Splash Pad opens in Johnson City with new sanitization system

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The splash pad at Carver Recreation Center came to life to the delight of the kids who romped through the attraction following a formal dedication.

The splash pad will open on Friday at 10 a.m., marking the end of an almost three-year-long project: making the pad the city’s first re-circulating splash pad system.

City officials dedicated the splash pad at a ceremony Thursday evening.

The water is sanitized when it circulates through the 2,000 gallon reservoir before pumping it back through the fountains.

“So we’re just so pleased to have everyone here and to open this today. It’s been a longtime coming, and we’re really looking forward to having this as part of Carver,” said Johnson City Vice-mayor Todd Fowler.

The splash pad will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the evening.

Construction crews are working on public restrooms at the site right now to ensure a safe and healthy environment for visitors.