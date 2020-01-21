Carver Recreation Center hosts free Martin Luther King Jr. Community Dinner

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carver Recreation Center was packed Monday night as community members celebrated Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The dinner was the last of many events at the center to honor the late King, and the celebration included food, laughter, and prayer.

“Tonight we’re honoring some people because [with] Martin Luther King, it was all about work, it was all about getting things done and being responsive in the community,” Herb Greenlee, Carver Recreation Center Supervisor told News Channel 11. “Well, tonight we usually honor some people.”

At the event, Darrell “Pappy” Crowe and Dr. Angela Lewis were posthumously inducted into the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Wall of Fame.

Greenlee said the events were all to honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HAPPENING NOW: The Carver Park Recreation Center is hosting its annual MLK Jr Day dinner from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and several members of the community are being honoured tonight @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/ltXRwWpLUv — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) January 20, 2020

Many candidates for political office were present at the dinner, and many public figures were also there.

“This is a big event for us, we’ve got a lot of people coming,” Greenlee added. “You know what? Dr. Martin Luther King said we want everybody to come together and be somebody. Black, white blue or green, he wanted them all to come together and be a part of the community and make the world grow so that’s what we try to do.”

Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, and Sen. Rusty Crowe were in attendance.