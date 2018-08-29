Carver Recreation Center cuts ribbon on new playground

Kids have a new reason to visit Carver Recreation Center.

A new playground was opened to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The playground is nature-themed. Its main structure is shaped like extended tree branches on which climbing ropes are connected. It also includes swings, three slides, rock-climbing features, and more.

“This is designed to be our most challenging playground,” said Sam Miller, Recreation Services manager, in a news release. “It’s meant to encourage imaginative play – meaning there is no one way to utilize its features. It is also physically challenging, requiring balance and core strength.”

The playground includes designated areas for kids ages two to five years old and kids between the ages of five and 12.

New picnic tables, benches, and waste containers were also installed around the playground.