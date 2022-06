JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carver Park splash pad in Johnson City officially has a new name.

A ceremony was held Monday evening to rename the splash pad the Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee Splash Pad.

Greenlee is the supervisor at the Carver Recreation Center, a role he has held since the late 1980s.

The splash pad, located on West Watauga Avenue, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.