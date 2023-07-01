JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — People gathered Friday to celebrate the history of a Johnson City community.

The Carver Housing Development will mark its 71st anniversary in August. It was built by the Johnson City Housing Authority in the early 1950s.

The city passed a proclamation recognizing this development along with Georgia Gillespie, the first baby born there.

She celebrated the milestone along with other community members.

“Just come together, talk about old times, like I said, go in front of your apartment that you lived in and we’ll have someone to take a picture. Just re-explore the grounds, there were happy times to live here at Carver Housing,” Gillespie said.

The development was named after George Washington Carver, an agricultural scientist.