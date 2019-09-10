Carvana launches vehicle delivery in Johnson City, Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carvana is now offering vehicle delivery service in Johnson City and Kingsport.

Carvana allows customers to shop for used vehicles on the Carvana app or on Carvana.com. After a car is purchased, the company will deliver it to the buyer. Vehicles can also be sold or traded with Carvana and the company offers financing as well.

The company says it is now offering as-soon-as-next-day delivery in Kingsport, Johnson City, and Clarksville.

“Tennessee has welcomed our easy, transparent online car buying experience since 2014, and we proudly launched the world’s first fully automated, coin-operated Car Vending Machine in Nashville in 2015,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We want to bring The New Way to Buy a Car to as many people as possible and expanding as-soon-as-next-day delivery to Clarksville, Johnson City and Kingsport gets us closer to that goal in a state we have called home for nearly five years.”

Carvana says each vehicle in its 15,000+ car inventory has undergone a 150-point inspection, has no frame damage, and has never been in an accident. The company offers a seven-day return policy as well and customers can view 360-degree photos of each vehicle.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.