JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – As of 1:10 p.m., service to both Johnson and Carter County 911 services had been restored.

A phone outage in Northeast Tennessee counties is preventing people from reaching 911 services Friday.

911 dispatchers in Johnson and Carter Counties stated on social media that the outage is preventing people from reaching their services.

According to dispatchers, anyone experiencing an emergency should call the following alternative numbers:

JOHNSON COUNTY — 423-727-7669

CARTER COUNTY — 423-543-5758

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.