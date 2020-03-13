Carter Family Fold canceling shows on March 14, 21 amid COVID-19 concerns

HILTONS, Va. (WJHL) – A traditional mountain music center in Hiltons, Virginia has announced it will be closed on March 14 and March 21.

According to a release from the Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Inc., the Carter Family Fold is canceling the upcoming shows due to the coronavirus outbreak and Governor Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency.

The release says if it becomes necessary to add more closures in the future, fans of the venue can check the Carter Family Fold Facebook page and website.