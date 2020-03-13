Closings & Delays
Sullivan East High School

Carter Family Fold canceling shows on March 14, 21 amid COVID-19 concerns

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Carter Family Fold via Facebook

HILTONS, Va. (WJHL) – A traditional mountain music center in Hiltons, Virginia has announced it will be closed on March 14 and March 21.

According to a release from the Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Inc., the Carter Family Fold is canceling the upcoming shows due to the coronavirus outbreak and Governor Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency.

The release says if it becomes necessary to add more closures in the future, fans of the venue can check the Carter Family Fold Facebook page and website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss