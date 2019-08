CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman will spend fifteen years in prison for child abuse.

PREVIOUS STORY: Carter County couple charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse

According to court documents, Alexandria Nelson pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated attempted child neglect in court last week.

Last year, Elizabethton police investigated the case of alleged abuse of a one-year-old child.