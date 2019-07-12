Carter County woman arrested after walking into house with stick, stealing vehicle

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman with a wooden stick and an orange pill on her person was arrested Thursday after deputies stopped a stolen vehicle.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle that had just been reported as stolen on Siam Road.

The driver was identified as Jamie Godfrey, who said she took her neighbor’s car because she was going to the river.

Godfrey told deputies that she needed them to follow her, but she did not say why. She also reportedly said that everyone was going to die if they did not follow her and that the woman who owned the car was possibly already dead.

The report says that deputies believed Godfrey was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine and suffering from the side effects.

Later, an orange pill was found hidden on Godfrey’s clothing.

Authorities then spoke to the owner of the stolen car who said she had been in her living room when she heard the back door open and received no reply when she called out to see who was there.

The owner of the home then went to the kitchen and saw Godfrey standing in there with a wooden stick in her hands and a blanket wrapped around her head.

The victim said she did not know Godfrey and had never seen her before.

The report says Godfrey told the homeowner everything was okay and she was there to save her life.

The victim then told Godfrey to get out, but she did not. The report says the owner then ran to her neighbor’s house.

While she was at her neighbor’s house, Godfrey allegedly took the keys to the car from the owner’s purse and took the vehicle.

Godfrey was arrested and taken to Carter County Detention Center and charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property and simple possession of schedule III dugs.