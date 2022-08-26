CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A long-time public servant in Carter County is stepping down after serving the county for 28 years.

Randal Lewis has served as Carter County’s trustee for over a quarter of a century, and now he’ll be enjoying retirement.

On Friday, the community celebrated Lewis at a retirement party, where he reflected on his years of service.

“Wonderful staff that has helped me through the years, family members, the public has been great to me and I really appreciate everything that they have done for me, for this office through the years. And I have really enjoyed serving Carter County,” said Lewis.

Lewis’s role will be filled by his son, the newly elected Chad Lewis.