Carter County transportation officials, residents gear up for another snow storm

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People across the Tri-Cities are getting ready for a third round of winter weather in just a couple of weeks.

Road crews are preparing trucks, and locals are stocking up on groceries.

Despite how snowy it’s been here in Carter County lately, Road Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said that they are prepared to face another round of winter storms.

Colbaugh said the county has about 1600 tons of salt in storage.

“We’re trying to get our 18 trucks together, ready to go, check them out completely for all the fluids,” Colbaugh said.

While transportation crews are out prepping for yet another storm, so are Carter County citizens.

“They come in and stockpile, I had a guy come in last night and get three days worth of food,” Manager of Brown’s Hardware & Grocery Johnathan Kent said. “Most popular products, milk, bread and eggs. That’s always it no matter what. We sell out every time.”

It’s been a winter weather-filled first few weeks of January and local stores are selling lots of snow prep supplies! More from Brown’s Hardware and Grocery in Hampton on @WJHL11 this evening. pic.twitter.com/bxuDaRl7uC — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) January 13, 2022

Kent said not only are people stocking up on food, but also on all the other snow essentials, and like many in-demand products these days, prices are high.

“Salt right now, we can’t get salt,” Kent said. “What we have on hand is it. Same way with sleds, once they’re gone, they’re gone for several weeks to a month. So, right now, it’s just get it while you can.”

Longtime customer James Smith said he’s prepared for the flakes to start falling.

“This is January, it’s inevitable that it’s going to snow,” Smith said. “There’s nothing I can do about it, so I just enjoy it.”

Transportation crews are asking people to enjoy the snow from their home and stay off the roads so that they can clear them faster.