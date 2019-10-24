Carter County to vote on late commissioner Ronnie Trivett’s seat vacancy in December

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Carter County Commission will vote to fill the late Ronnie Trivett’s vacant seat on the board in the coming months.

In a news release issued Thursday, county officials said they would vote on the vacancy during the commission’s December 16th meeting.

Trivett served on the Carter County Commission for more than 20 years.

He passed away at the age of 75.

The seat that the county is looking to fill is in the 3rd legislative district.

The qualifications for this position are outlined by the county below:

Be at least 18 years of age;

Be a citizen of the United States and of Tennessee

Reside within and be a qualified voter of the 3rd Legislative District of Carter County

Not have been convicted in any court of a felony.

If you would like to apply you can do so by turning in an application to the County Clerk’s Office at 801 E. Elk Avenue, Suite 102; Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Applications are due by noon on December 4, 2019.

For additional information contact the County Clerk’s Office at 423-542-1814.