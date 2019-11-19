Carter County to handle all contracts of Workforce Development Complex; To engage in talks with Northeast State

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Workforce Development Complex in Carter County will be under new management.

Mayor Rusty Barnett tells News Channel 11 that the county will assume all contracts and responsibilities of the building Dec. 1.

This follows the recent decision of Carter County Tomorrow — an economic group in the county — to dissolve. CCT subleased the building.

Barnett says that two employees from the building will be absorbed into the county’s payroll and will answer to him directly.

The future still remains a question for the Northeast State Community College campus in Elizabethton, which is housed in the building.

Barnett tells us the college has a contract in place to operate out of the building until Sept. 2021.

At the time, Barnett says the county will engage in discussions with the college.

The mayor says at the time, he believes the school is not looking at renewing their lease, since they do not own the building. He adds the county will do what they can to keep the campus in Stoney Creek.

“We don’t want to lose them,” Barnett said.