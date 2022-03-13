CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said a Roan Mountain man is dead following a shooting.

According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block of Old Highway 19E around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers say they found Franklin Lee Hamby, 48, who had been shot. Once EMS arrived at the scene, the release said Hamby was pronounced dead.

Investigators then reportedly spoke to witnesses in the area, who told officers that a “domestic incident” had taken place and led to the shooting. Lunceford said police are speaking with a person of interest in the case, and that the investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.