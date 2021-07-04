Carter County SO: 65-year-old man missing in Roan Mountain area

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 65-year-old man after he went missing in the Roan Mountain area on Thursday.

According to a release by the office, Thomas Hastings was last seen near Laurel Highlands Road on July 1 wearing a grey NC State sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Hastings’ description is below:

Height: ~6 feet

Weight: ~200 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Grey

Photo: Carter County Sheriff’s Office

The report also states that Hastings “may be experiencing dementia”.

Anyone with information regarding Hastings’ location is urged to call 911.