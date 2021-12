ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on two counts of attempted murder in Carter County has been arrested in North Carolina.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Tuesday night that Elijah Adam Taylor, 37, was captured in Granite Falls, North Carolina.

Taylor was charged in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night on Dave Buck Road that sent one person to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Taylor will be extradited to Carter County.