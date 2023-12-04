CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to a recent spike in thefts from vehicles and porch thefts, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to lock their doors to keep valuables out of sight.

“Something as simple as taking just a few seconds to make sure your vehicle is locked and secure can go a long way toward preventing a theft,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said in a release. “These crimes are typically a crime of opportunity and the thief is looking for a quick and easy payday.”

In recent thefts, residents have reported to police that cash, credit cards, electronics and firearms have been stolen from vehicles parked outside their homes.

“When the thief finds a locked door, they will most likely move on to an easier target because they don’t want to risk being caught because they took too long to get into the vehicle or they drew attention to themselves by making a lot of noise,” Fraley said.

With the holiday season, residents are receiving deliveries and packages to their homes which can make them a target for theft, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office offered the following tips to combat “porch pirates:”

Install doorbell cameras or other security cameras

Schedule deliveries for when you will be home

Have family, friends or neighbors collect packages when you’re not home

Install a lock box on your porch for deliveries

Have packages delivered to a storefront locker

“They will drive around neighborhoods looking for homes with packages sitting on the porch and if they spot a likely target they will hop out, grab the packages, and drive off,” Fraley said. “These crimes often go unsolved because there are no witnesses and no way to identify who the suspects are.”