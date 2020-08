CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman last seen on July 23.

According to a post from CCSO, Stefanie Burke, 44, was last seen in Hampton.

The post says Burke may be in the Bristol, Virginia area.

She drives a light green 200 Ford Explorer with gold trim, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 423-542-1851.