Carter County Sheriff’s Office seeking woman last seen in North Carolina 2 months ago

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen in Mitchell County, North Carolina.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Patricia Clark, 47, was last seen in Mitchell County two months ago.

She is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. CCSO reports she weighs 140 pounds and is 5’5″ tall.

“Patricia has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return safely without assistance,” the release states.

Anyone with information regarding Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at 423-542-1845.