CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on April 29.
According to a CCSO press release, John David Hudson, also known as Benji Hudson, was last seen in Hampton where he was allegedly involved in an altercation.
The CCSO describes Hudson as:
- 48 years old
- White man
- Facial hair
- 6’3″ and weights around 200 pounds
- Tattoos on his left arm and neck
Hudson may be injured, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1896.