CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on April 29.

According to a CCSO press release, John David Hudson, also known as Benji Hudson, was last seen in Hampton where he was allegedly involved in an altercation.

The CCSO describes Hudson as:

  • 48 years old
  • White man
  • Facial hair
  • 6’3″ and weights around 200 pounds
  • Tattoos on his left arm and neck

Hudson may be injured, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1896.