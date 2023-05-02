CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on April 29.

According to a CCSO press release, John David Hudson, also known as Benji Hudson, was last seen in Hampton where he was allegedly involved in an altercation.

The CCSO describes Hudson as:

48 years old

White man

Facial hair

6’3″ and weights around 200 pounds

Tattoos on his left arm and neck

Hudson may be injured, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1896.