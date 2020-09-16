Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl from Elizabethton

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager from Elizabethton.

According to a post from CCSO, Madison Bartlett, 15, was reported missing on Monday, September 14.

She was last seen in the area of 1801 Highway 91 in a black dress and pink Croc shoes.

The post says Madison was seen entering a white Chevrolet Camaro that was seen driving towards Johnson City.

Madison has brown hair and eyes, is 5’1″ and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

At the time she was last seen, Madison’s hair was dyed blue and pink with blonde undertones, according to the post.

Madison also has a piercing in her nose.

According to a poster shared in the sheriff’s office’s post, Madison may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-542-1851.