ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a missing woman who was last seen in North Carolina has been found safe.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced that Patricia Clark, 47, who was last seen in Mitchell County, North Carolina, was located Wednesday and is “alive and safe.” She was found in North Carolina.

No other information was provided.

Last week, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding Clark.