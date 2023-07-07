ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing teenagers.

The sheriff’s office is trying to find Brittany Cottrell, 14, and Leah Lynthacum, 16.

Cottrell was last seen on Sunday in the Powder Branch area while Lynthacum was last seen on Tuesday in the Milligan area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Cottrell is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has jet black hair, hazel brown eyes, and a large scar on her right forearm.

Lynthacum is 5-foot-7, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1845 or Investigators Jenna Markland at 423-542-1851.