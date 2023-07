CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has located both missing teens, the office announced Friday.

On July 7, the CCSO asked for the public’s help in finding Brittany Cottrell, 14, and Leah Lynthacum, 16. On Monday, Cottrell was reportedly found but the search continued for Lynthacum.

The CCSO reported Lynthacum was found Friday and returned home safely.