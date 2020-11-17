Carter County Sheriff: 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday morning

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 9-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting occurred in the Carter County section of Johnson City.

According to Public Information Officer Thomas Gray, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Blevins Road.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told News Channel 11 that several shots were fired into the home.

Lunceford said the 9-year-old girl was shot and later died at the hospital.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene of the shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also on-scene.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Roark is also on the scene of the shooting as of 9:50 a.m.

A suspect is not in custody as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Gray.