Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bodies of Barbara Lee Barnette, 82, and her son, Brian Scott Barnette, 52, were found Sunday evening inside their home on Taylortown Road.

Deputies found the bodies after a relative requested a check on the Barnette’s welfare.

Sheriff’s investigators believe Brian Barnette shot and killed his mother before killing himself. Both bodies appeared to have gunshot wounds.

The bodies have been sent to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine for autopsies.