Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Milligan area

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a homicide that took place in the Milligan area, according to a press release Sunday evening.

In the press release, investigators identified the victim as 63-year-old Kevin Hathaway.

Investigators were called to 132 Bowman Road around 11:30 Sunday morning.

Investigators said Hathaway was found “shot to death inside of his residence,” and the shooting “appears to have happened sometime after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.”

If you have any information pertaining to the homicide, call the sheriff’s office at (423) 542-1849.