Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department burglarized

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local fire department was burglarized, and security monitoring equipment and tools were stolen.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday evening in response to a burglary.

The caller told deputies the security system room had been broken into by breaking the padlock on the door.

There were reportedly no signs of forced entry into the actual building.

Security monitoring equipment and a chainsaw were reported as stolen.

The case is still active and under investigation.