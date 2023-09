GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office were awarded at the Tennessee Corrections Institute Conference on Tuesday.

Captain Matt Patterson was named Jail Administrator of the Year. Sheriff Mike Fraley told News Channel 11 that Patterson has been with the department for 12 years.

Courtesy of Sheriff Mike Fraley

Courtesy of Sheriff Mike Fraley

Courtesy of Sheriff Mike Fraley

Sergeant Steve Tipton, who Fraley said has been with the county for a decade, was named Corrections Officer of the Year.

The conference is held in Gatlinburg and concludes on Thursday.