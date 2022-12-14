ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Corrections Institute board voted unanimously to certify the Carter County Jail this afternoon, but local officials say the work is far from over.

It’s a big win for a department that has faced similar staffing issues to other local law enforcement.

Sheriff Mike Fraley says it’s partly thanks to a pay increase for the whole department. He acknowledges there’s more work to be done, however.

“Last night, we had a civil service test and our 15 took the test and all passed, and we’re gonna be doing the interviews for the next several days. But we’re above the minimum, but I want to continue building,” Fraley told News Channel 11.

The Carter County Jail failed an inspection in July and then a re-inspection in September. The Tennessee Corrections Institute said under staffing led to “life safety issues.”

Mayor Patty Woodby says de-certification could have cost the county around 2 million dollars in in state funding.

“If the jail was voted to be decertified, we would still be able to house state inmates here but we would not have any insurance on them,” Woodby said. “It would also force us to take the inmates to the nearest jail.”

The county brought on new staff after the county commission approved a $5 an hour raise, moving the hourly starting rate to $18 an hour for all sheriff’s office employees.

The pay raises will cost residents too, however, as county leaders think of ways to fit them into next year’s budget.

County budget commission chair Aaron Frazier says that could come through a property tax increase.

“Nothing is off the table at the moment, we probably will have to do some sort of tax increase. But going through the budgeting cycle, we’re going to be trying our hardest to limit that as much as much as we can,” Frazier said.

Frazier said the total cost of pay raises is about 1.5 million dollars.

He estimates covering those costs with property tax hikes would run the average homeowner about 60 dollars per year, but nothing is set in stone yet. The budgeting process starts in February.

Jail administrator Matt Patterson now that the county has fulfilled minimum staffing requirements, they can start work on training new and existing staff.

“The more people you have, you can really focus a lot more time and effort into those sorts of things,” Patterson said.