Carter County Schools Superintendent announces shortage of schoolwork packets for K-8 students amidst COVID-19 school closures

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – School administrators have announced that due to an “overwhelming response,” Carter County Schools have exhausted resources currently available to compile additional schoolwork packets.

Director of Schools Kevin Ward told News Channel 11 that all school supervisors will meet Monday in a room with enough space to create a safe distance between each person, to discuss the possibility of utilizing a printing company to assist the school system.

“We have already crashed two printers,” Ward said. “We were just having an overwhelming response.”

Ward added that the school system will distribute packets to those students who did not receive theirs and then further compile additional packets. The second round of schoolwork packets will consist of four weeks’ worth of work, he said.

He also said that the second round of packets will be distributed at each school within the district so that parents and guardians don’t have to gather at the central offices.

If you did not receive the first round of schoolwork packets, you are asked to email Ward.