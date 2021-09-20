Carter County Schools official confirms death of Hampton Elementary teacher

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County community mourns the loss of a teacher within the Carter County School system.

Carter County Schools Director Dr. Tracy McAbee confirmed with News Channel 11 on Monday morning that Kristi Davenport, a visual arts teacher at Hampton Elementary, has died.

McAbee said the school system has lost an educator who was adored by students and colleagues alike.

It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Ms. Davenport has passed away. She was a well loved teacher at Hampton Elementary School. Carter County Schools appreciate your condolences and ask that everyone remember this family in prayers.

Carter County Schools Director Dr. Tracy McAbee

This is a developing story, and no further details have been released at this time. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

