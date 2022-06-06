ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County school leaders heard more from the three finalists vying for the director of schools position.

Board members interviewed all three candidates during the board’s meeting Monday evening.

Last week, the Board of Education selected the three finalists from a field of six candidates. The finalists are Dr. Lance Myhan, Bledsoe County Middle School principal in Sale Creek, Tennessee; Dr. Brandon Carpenter, Hampton Elementary principal; and Dr. Justin Baker of Charlotte Middle School in Dickson, Tennessee.

The position opened after former director of schools Tracy McAbee accepted a role as the director of schools for Lewis County in Middle Tennessee.