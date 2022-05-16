ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Board of Education started its search for a new superintendent Monday night, a position they expect to have filled in a month’s time.

The position became open after Director of Schools Dr. Tracy McAbee was hired for the same job in Lewis County, Tennessee.

School Board Chair Tony Garland said the position will be filled in mid-June. That short time window is necessary to get the district ready for the new school year.

“The summertime is a very busy time for your central office staff, and so getting someone in here sooner rather than later is much more beneficial to the whole system,” Garland said.

Applications for the position open Wednesday after McAbee presents his formal resignation.

Candidates will be able to apply for two weeks from May 18 to May 31.

On June 6, the board will determine three finalists, who will then be interviewed by the board for one hour on June 14.

The finalist interviews will be open to the public.

On June 16, the board will vote for the district’s new superintendent.

Garland said that short timeline is not out of the ordinary, according to the Tennessee School Boards Association.

“We’ve spoken with TSBA and they said it was a very reasonable timeline,” Garland said. “They’ve had other systems actually even move more quickly on doing this.”

Applicants will be required to have a doctorate in education, and the board said it would prefer candidates with administrative experience.

But applicants must also present a vision statement for the future of the district.

“If we got two doctoral candidates with supervisor experience, that vision may be the determining part where we say that’s one we want to interview or not,” said board member Chris Hitechew.

The new superintendent will be entering at a time of growth for the district. Carter County Schools hopes to expand Hunter Elementary and increase its use of the Workforce Development Complex.

“We don’t want to lose any motivation, so someone coming in needs to hit the ground running to keep that going,” Garland said.

Garland also said the district stands to receive more in state education funding under the new TISA model, which would also be a consideration for the new superintendent.