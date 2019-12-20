Carter County school board approves new vaping policy

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County school leaders have approved a new policy addressing vaping in schools.

The school board unanimously approved the new policy Thursday night, accord to member Danny Ward.

Under the policy, a first offense would involve a three-day suspension, a warning by an SRO and a parent/guardian meeting. A second offense would result in a five-day suspension, a citation from the SRO and a meeting. A third offense would result in nine-day suspension, citation and meeting. A fourth offense would result in long-term placement at Siam Learning Center, an alternative school in Elizabethton.

The new policy will take effect on January 1 and will be in effect during any school-related event or function.

