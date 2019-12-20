Breaking News
I-26 west shut down in Erwin due to ‘serious’ crash

Carter County school board approves new vaping policy

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County school leaders have approved a new policy addressing vaping in schools.

The school board unanimously approved the new policy Thursday night, accord to member Danny Ward.

Under the policy, a first offense would involve a three-day suspension, a warning by an SRO and a parent/guardian meeting. A second offense would result in a five-day suspension, a citation from the SRO and a meeting. A third offense would result in nine-day suspension, citation and meeting. A fourth offense would result in long-term placement at Siam Learning Center, an alternative school in Elizabethton.

The new policy will take effect on January 1 and will be in effect during any school-related event or function.

PREVIOUS » Carter County school system plans to implement new policy for kids caught vaping

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss