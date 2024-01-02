CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – State school letter grades were released by Tennessee’s Department of Education (TDOE) on Dec. 21. On Tuesday, Director of Carter County Schools Brandon Carpenter released a statement on the school system’s grades.

Carpenter said he was pleased with the direction Carter County Schools was moving in and pointed out that 80% of schools in the district received a B or C grade.

Of the 16 schools in the district, six received Bs, six received Cs, three received Ds and the Siam Learning Center was not eligible for a letter grade. Below is a breakdown of how the TDOE scored Carter County Schools individually:

Carpenter, who was selected as the director of schools in June 2022, also noted the district was labeled a Level 5 school district by the state for a second straight year.

According to Carpenter, the school system’s ACT composite score rose by nearly two points and the graduation rate increased by 6% in the last year.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office of Research and Education Accountability released a report on state dropout rates for the 2021-22 school year the day before the letter grades were issued. That report found Carter County Schools had the eighth-highest dropout rate in the state during the 2021-22 school year.

Carpenter’s entire statement can be read below:

The letter grading system issued by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) was designed to be a snapshot of individual schools according to the TDOE. In Carter County, 80% of our schools received a letter B or C grade. I am pleased with where our system is heading, especially considering that the TDOE changed the grading system last minute. Carter County Schools will continue to focus on individual students and how we can prepare our students for post-secondary success. It is also important to keep in mind that last year Carter County Schools increased student achievement at a historic rate. We were for the second, consecutive year labeled a Level 5 school district by the State of Tennessee. We graduated 34 students with an associate’s degree or post-secondary certification and our students received over 350 industry certifications. We increased our system ACT composite nearly 2 points and raised our graduation rate 6% over the previous year alone. Carter County Schools formed partnerships with post-secondary institutions that allowed our students to leave school with a career, not just a diploma. These accomplishments detail the hard work and dedication that our students, faculty and staff commit to daily, as they truly encompass our vision and commitment to education and future success. Dr. Brandon Carpenter, Carter County Director of Schools

