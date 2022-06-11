CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Free fishing day was held on Saturday and residents of Carter County took full advantage of the day.

A pond was filled with catfish designed for parents and their kids to try their hand at fishing in.

Prizes were given out for the largest fish caught and draws were held for fishing equipment such as tackle boxes and poles.

“We’ve got a great turnout today a lot of little kiddos running around here looking to catch fish and to weigh them and get the size of them. So, we’re excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our kids in Carter County,” said Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby.

Carter County host the event every year.