Carter County Rescue Squad urges hikers to take precautions before hiking

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -Rescue officials are urging those looking to hike this season to take the necessary precautions.

Officials with Carter County Rescue Squad want to remind people to be properly prepared for every hike. They are urging individuals to take the essential equipment on hikes, such as flashlights, a fire starter, water, and food.

Carter County rescue squad Lieutenant James Heaton said one of the most important things to do is let someone know when you’ll be back, where you’re going, and how long you plan to be out.

“Most of our calls are not from the thorough hikers, the people that are well experienced and been on the trail for a while. Normally our call volume comes from day hikers, the people that just decide to go out and explore and want to get outdoors for an afternoon. Those are normally the people that find themselves in trouble because they aren’t prepared,” said Lt. James Heaton.

Another tip is to be aware of the weather and terrain while planning a hike or camping adventure and be sure to bring a cellphone, GPS or compass along on your hike.