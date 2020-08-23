Carter County Rescue Squad training for real-life situations

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Carter County Rescue Squad responds to over 12,000 calls per year not knowing what a rescue can entail, which is why they do monthly training to mimic real life situations.

These training classes mimic real-life situations, preparing first responders for emergency calls.

“We cover many facets of rescue, from swift water to ropes to lost persons,” said Carter County Rescue Lieutenant, James Heaton, “So we try to keep our skill sharp.”

“We do it at a slow pace and instructional pace and teach team members that many aren’t as sharp as the skills they need,” Heaton explains, “So, whenever we need those skills, they’ll be competent with those skills.”

There’s a lot of moving parts to one of these rescues.

It’s important they have these classes to prepare for the reality of working as a first responder.

The rescue squad also uses these teachings to map out the area.

“A lot of good pre-planning the area, which is something we always do, is make sure if something goes down in this area, we got a good idea of what’s there,” said John Burelson, a rescue coordinator.

Carter County Rescue Squad and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office works together in the field and when training.

“The sheriff’s office is out here doing training with us also because you never know if we need man power to pull up on scene, and they can just jump right in and help with rescue missions,” said Burelson.

Burelson has over 15 years of experience and is passing his knowledge on to other squad members.

“It takes practice to get the knots tied correctly and safe and make sure we use every bit of training we have to keep everybody safe,” said Burleson, “That’s the end goal is to keep everybody safe.”